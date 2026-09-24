Egypt keeps interest rates unchanged

CAIRO, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) on Thursday decided to keep key interest rates unchanged.

Accordingly, the overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate and the rate of the main operation remain at 19.00 percent, 20.00 percent and 19.50 percent, respectively.

The CBE said in a statement that the discount rate was also maintained at 19.50 percent, adding that the decision reflects the Committee's assessment of the latest inflation developments and outlook, as well as changes in the balance of risks surrounding it.