UAE sees enormous potential for deeper ties with Latin America: Minister of State for International Cooperation

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, has highlighted the UAE's growing engagement with Latin America and its commitment to expanding its partnerships across investment, trade, food security, technology, and other strategic sectors.

In statements to Agencia EFE, the Spanish international news agency, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Al Hashimy said, “We see Latin America as a region of enormous potential—not only for energy and infrastructure investment, but also for food security, technology, innovation, and healthcare. Our focus is to build stronger people-to-people and business-to-business ties, supported by governments that can help unlock those partnerships.”

“Latin America is not a new interest for the UAE. We have had investments and business links in the region for decades; what is growing now is the ambition to deepen those ties and explore new markets, new investment opportunities, and new avenues for partnership,” she noted.

Al Hashimy added, “We want to strengthen connectivity with Latin America—not only through trade, investment, and air links, but through a deeper understanding of one another. The opportunity is to learn from each other and build partnerships that are relevant to both our regions.”

She continued, “The UAE is looking at Latin America through a long-term lens: energy, ports, airports, railways, food and agriculture, as well as future-facing sectors such as technology and AI. We see real scope to grow together.”

Highlighting the UAE's approach to international engagement, Al Hashimy said, “Our approach is pragmatic. Even where conversations may be difficult, we believe it is important to keep showing up, keep talking, and explain clearly who we are, what our intentions are, and how we can build a more promising future together.”

“We have made significant progress with South America, but the greater story is how much potential remains. We want to encourage Latin American SMEs and entrepreneurs to see the UAE not only as a market, but as a gateway to a much wider region,” she added.

Al Hashimy also highlighted the UAE's efforts to expand international trade partnerships, saying, “Since COVID, the UAE has accelerated its push to open markets and reduce barriers through Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements. We have concluded 38 CEPAs in the past five years, including with partners such as Costa Rica, Colombia, and Chile, creating stronger foundations for trade, investment, and connectivity.”