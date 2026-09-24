MEIDAM Dubai 2026 opens with participation from over 108 countries

DUBAI, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The 11th edition of the Middle East International Dermatology and Aesthetic Medicine Conference and Exhibition (MEIDAM Dubai 2026) opened in Dubai today, bringing together leading doctors, researchers and innovators from more than 108 countries.

The three-day event, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, is organised by DXB LIVE, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre.

"MEIDAM has grown year after year because Dubai gives us the platform to think bigger each time," said Dr. Khaled Al Nuaimi, President of MEIDAM. "Bringing the world's leading voices in dermatology and aesthetic medicine here, now, is both a reflection of our specialty's growing ambition and of the unwavering support of Dubai's leadership, without which a gathering of this scale simply would not be possible."

This year's scientific programme covers key areas including medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, dermatological surgery and laser applications, as well as emerging innovations in the specialty.

The programme also features keynote sessions, live masterclasses and clinical workshops delivered by internationally recognised experts.