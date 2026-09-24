Slovakia to host sixth leg of Emirates International Endurance Village race series

ŠAMORÍN, Slovakia, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Šamorín in Slovakia will host the sixth leg of the Emirates International Endurance Village race series tomorrow, featuring eight races over three days.

The races are being held in partnership between the Emirates International Endurance Village, EIEV PULSE and the Slovak Equestrian Federation, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI). Seven races will be staged alongside the main 160-km event.

The opening day will feature a 120-km international youth and junior race with 21 riders, followed the next day by the main 160-km race, featuring 18 riders, and a 140-km international race with 10 riders.

The programme will continue with two 120-km international races featuring 19 and 13 riders, respectively, as well as a 100-km international race with 19 riders and a 100-km international youth and junior race featuring nine riders.

The three-day event will conclude with a 100-km international race featuring 18 riders.