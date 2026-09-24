UAE shares vision, expertise in cyber resilience, AI governance at UNGA81 High-Level Week

NEW YORK, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, reaffirmed during the UNGA81 High-Level Week in New York that “cybersecurity is a fundamental enabler of secure digital transformation, trusted digital economies, and secure smart cities.”

“As governments, infrastructure, and communities become increasingly connected, security must be embedded by design across digital services, emerging technologies, and smart systems,” he said.

Throughout the week, the UAE participated in a broad range of high-level roundtables, strategic dialogues, bilateral meetings, thematic sessions, and official engagements involving governments, international organisations, global institutions, and private-sector leaders. Across these engagements, the UAE shared its experience in cyber resilience, responsible AI governance, post-quantum readiness, and secure digital transformation, while also contributing to discussions on human development, strategic philanthropy, humanitarian resilience, and sustainable development.

On international cooperation, AlKuwaiti said, “The UAE emphasised that cybersecurity is a shared international responsibility. Digital risks do not stop at national borders, and effective resilience requires stronger cooperation in threat-intelligence exchange, policy and standards coordination, capacity building, joint readiness, responsible AI governance, and preparation for emerging risks, including the post-quantum transition.”

Highlighting private-sector partnerships, he said, “The UAE also highlighted the importance of the private sector as a strategic partner in building sustainable national cyber capabilities. Partnerships should go beyond technology adoption towards co-development, knowledge transfer, research and development, specialised training, testing environments, and Centres of Excellence that bring together government, industry, academia and global expertise.”

“Such partnerships can help transform international expertise into local capabilities, national talent, and long-term innovation capacity, while strengthening technological sovereignty and accelerating the deployment of advanced cyber solutions,” he added.

On innovation and future capabilities, AlKuwaiti stressed, “Innovation remains central to the UAE’s future-readiness agenda. The UAE continues to advance the responsible use of artificial intelligence, automation, and advanced analytics across government and cybersecurity operations to enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making, strengthen early detection and response, and increase operational efficiency.”

“At the same time, the UAE is strengthening the wider innovation ecosystem by supporting startups, accelerators, incubators, pilot programmes and scale-up pathways, helping promising technologies move from ideas and prototypes into deployable national capabilities. This approach connects government demand, private-sector expertise, research, and investment to build the next generation of cyber and digital solutions,” he added.

AlKuwaiti concluded, “The UAE’s approach brings cybersecurity, secure digital transformation, secure smart cities, international cooperation, strategic partnerships, and innovation together within one integrated future-readiness agenda, focused on building a digital ecosystem that is secure, resilient, competitive, and centred on people.”