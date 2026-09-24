UAE open Gulf Cup 27 campaign with commanding 4-0 Yemen victory

JEDDAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE national football team began their Gulf Cup 27 campaign with a commanding 4-0 victory over Yemen at Alinma Stadium at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on Thursday, in the opening round of Group B.

The UAE went into half-time with a three-goal lead after Nicolás Giménez opened the scoring in the 26th minute. Yemen defender Nader Sahl doubled the UAE's advantage with an own goal in the 36th minute following a cross from Marcus Meloni, before Luan Pereira added the third four minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Giménez scored his second of the match and the UAE's fourth in the 52nd minute.

The victory took the UAE to three points at the top of Group B, pending the result of the Qatar-Bahrain match later in the same round.

The UAE will face Bahrain in their second group match on Sunday at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.