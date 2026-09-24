Fujairah Municipality, Etihad Rail advance second-phase railway development plans

FUJAIRAH, 24th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Fujairah Municipality held a coordination meeting with representatives of Etihad Rail to review future development plans for the railway route and discuss updates on the project's second phase, as well as coordination and cooperation mechanisms concerning routes and areas associated with the project in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The meeting addressed the importance of integrating the railway route with the emirate's urban development and infrastructure plans to enhance the efficiency of the transport network, facilitate passenger and freight movement, and ensure effective connectivity between residential and key areas and economic and logistics hubs.

Eng. Mohammed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, stressed the importance of the strategic project in supporting an integrated transport system and strengthening connectivity across the emirate.

He said developing the railway network would help attract investment, support the economic, commercial, tourism and logistics sectors, and further strengthen Fujairah's position as a strategic hub for trade and services.

The two sides agreed to continue coordination to support the implementation of the project's upcoming phases in line with Fujairah's development plans and the UAE's drive to advance sustainable transport solutions and achieve comprehensive economic and urban development.