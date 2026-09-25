Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister Antigua and Barbuda in New York

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81) in New York.

The meeting discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including the economic, trade and tourism fields, as well as other areas that support the development priorities of both countries.

Discussions also covered a number of issues on the agenda of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Antigua and Barbuda to advance the mutual interests of both countries and promote the prosperity of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; and Omar Shehadeh, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States.