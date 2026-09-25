Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met separately in New York with a number of foreign ministers participating in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA81).

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah met with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia; Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia; and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana.

The meetings explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnerships across various fields, including the economy, trade, investment, food security, advanced technology, culture, education and health, as well as artificial intelligence, renewable energy and climate.

Discussions also covered a number of issues on the agenda of the UN General Assembly, particularly cooperation within international organisations and ways to promote regional and international peace and security.

During the meetings, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the UAE's commitment to building strong and prosperous relations with countries around the world, contributing to efforts to advance sustainable development.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the foreign ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

The meetings also addressed preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with the Republic of Senegal from 8th to 10th December.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah also met with Comfort Ero, President and CEO of the International Crisis Group, to discuss a number of issues related to strengthening international cooperation in addressing humanitarian challenges in several regions around the world.

Sheikh Abdullah met with Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Discussions focused on cooperation between the UAE and the ICRC in the humanitarian and relief fields, as well as ways to strengthen the urgent international response to the humanitarian needs of civilians affected in several regions around the world.

The meetings were attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Tareq Ahmed Mohamed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology; and Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Nature.