Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Libyan Arab Armed Forces

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mansour and Lieutenant General Haftar discussed ways to strengthen and further develop relations between the UAE and Libya across various fields to advance their mutual interests. They also exchanged views on a number of regional issues and developments.