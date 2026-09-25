Saud bin Saqr honours RAK Awards for Educational Excellence winners

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, affirmed that education is the foundation on which societies build their progress and future, and that investing in younger generations and equipping them with knowledge and skills enhances the nation's ability to continue its development journey and shape a better future.

H.H. Sheikh Saud made the remarks while honouring the winners of the 20th edition of the RAK Awards for Educational Excellence 2026, organised by the Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Policy Research, at the Ministry of Culture's Ras Al Khaimah Cultural and Creative Centre.

A total of 68 recipients were honoured across 26 award categories, including students, individuals and educational institutions across the Emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said, "Recognising excellence in education reflects our appreciation for the achievements of those who have distinguished themselves and sends a message about the value placed on hard work, ambition and contribution, values we take pride in and are committed to reinforcing in our society."

H.H. Sheikh Saud added, "We want our sons and daughters to have the knowledge and skills to understand change, create opportunities and contribute effectively to their society. The future is shaped by well-prepared generations capable of continuous learning and taking responsibility."

H.H. Sheikh Saud noted that, since its establishment, the RAK Awards for Educational Excellence have helped foster a culture of excellence within the education sector, encouraging students, teachers, school administrations and parents to develop practices and raise performance standards.

H.H. Sheikh Saud congratulated the winners and honourees of the 20th edition and expressed his appreciation to those behind the Awards, as well as educational institutions, schools, teachers and parents, commending their role in supporting students and creating an environment that helps them fulfil their aspirations.

The Awards covered a range of areas, including excellence in educational research, innovation, environmental sustainability, performance and wellbeing, with leading schools and their principals, teachers, parents and students recognised for outstanding achievements across the various award categories.

Established in 2004 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, the RAK Awards for Educational Excellence are one of Ras Al Khaimah's leading education initiatives. The Awards celebrate outstanding achievements in education and encourage all parts of the education community to pursue development and innovation.

The 20th edition reflects Ras Al Khaimah's continued commitment to supporting education and encouraging all parts of the education community to pursue further development, helping enhance the quality of educational outcomes and advance the Emirate's aspirations for the future.