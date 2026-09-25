Digital School wins 2026 IPMA Global Award for Sustainable Project Management in Japan

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Digital School, an initiative of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has achieved a new international milestone after its “Donate Your Own Device” initiative won the 2026 IPMA Global Award for Sustainable Project Management at the International Project Management Association (IPMA) Global Awards ceremony in Hiroshima, Japan.

The award represents global recognition of an innovative UAE model that brings together expanded access to digital education, environmental sustainability, community responsibility and effective project management.

The recognition carries particular significance as it comes from an international platform bringing together the global project management community in Hiroshima, as part of the 35th IPMA World Congress, held under the theme “Achieving Peace: Project Management for a Sustainable World.” It reflects the growing international presence of innovative UAE models and their ability to deliver practical, sustainable solutions to development challenges.

“Donate Your Own Device” was recognised for its integrated model of giving technology an extended lifecycle and a renewed educational and humanitarian purpose. The initiative collects used electronic devices, refurbishes those suitable for reuse and deploys them to expand digital learning opportunities for students in underserved communities, while other devices are responsibly recycled in accordance with appropriate environmental practices.

“Donate Your Own Device” presents an integrated UAE model for sustainability that goes beyond the reuse of electronic devices, transforming underutilised technology into sustainable educational, humanitarian and environmental value.

The model integrates three key dimensions: expanding access to digital education for underserved students and communities; extending the lifecycle of technology and promoting responsible use of resources; and engaging individuals, institutions and partners in a shared community-driven ecosystem capable of delivering measurable and scalable impact.

The initiative was selected for the award following an international evaluation of projects from around the world in the Sustainable Project Management category, reflecting the strength of its model and its ability to combine educational impact, environmental responsibility, community partnerships and sustainable project management.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Digital School, affirmed that the “Donate Your Device” initiative reflects the UAE’s vision of using technology and knowledge to empower people and expand their opportunities to shape the future. He said the award is global recognition of an Emirati model built on a ideas with lasting impact: turning an unused device into a new opportunity to learn.

Al Olama added that the initiative offers a model that brings together education, sustainability and social responsibility. Through partnerships that turn available resources into opportunities for learning and progress, it expands access to knowledge for communities and translates sustainability into practical solutions that benefit people, society and the environment.

Since its launch, the “Donate Your Own Device” initiative has collected more than 145,000 electronic devices, with a total weight exceeding 370 tonnes. Its environmental impact includes saving more than one million kWh of electricity and more than 550,000 litres of fuel, protecting more than 110,000 square feet of land from waste, and avoiding more than 369,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions.

These results show how the initiative turns sustainability into measurable impact: reducing electronic waste, encouraging responsible reuse, and creating more opportunities to use technology in support of education.

The second edition of the initiative is being implemented in partnership with Emirates Red Crescent and Ecyclex, with the support of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It aims to collect 100,000 used electronic devices, strengthening collaboration between government, the humanitarian sector, the private sector and the wider community in advancing a sustainable model for education and giving.

Professor Dr. Mladen Vukomanović, President of the International Project Management Association (IPMA), said, “The IPMA World Congress brings together the global project management community to exchange knowledge, recognise excellence and explore how projects can address the challenges shaping our world. Meeting in Hiroshima this year holds special significance and reinforces our belief in the role of projects in building more sustainable and resilient communities.”

Vukomanović added that recognising the “Donate Your Device” initiative reflects this vision by bringing together responsible technology reuse, education and collaboration in a sustainable project management model.

The Digital School was launched in November 2020 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. The Digital School provides flexible digital learning opportunities for underserved communities through an integrated model that combines digital learning, teacher capacity building, partnerships with governments, international organisations and academic institutions, and scalable education solutions. It is internationally accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

The Digital School’s programmes and initiatives have reached more than 850,000 beneficiaries across more than 40 countries and are delivered in seven languages through partnerships with governments, international organisations and leading universities worldwide.