ADX joins SWIFT Network, strengthening global market access, international investor connectivity

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced it has set up its SWIFT Business Identifier Code (BIC), ADSEAEADXXX, and is now part of the global SWIFT network.

The activation of SWIFT connectivity marks a significant milestone in the ongoing enhancement of ADX’s post-trade infrastructure and reinforces its position as a globally connected marketplace.

Through the SWIFT network, ADX can facilitate secure, standardised, and internationally recognised financial messaging with custodians, central securities depositories (CSDs), international central securities depositories (ICSDs), and other market participants worldwide.

This strategic development will strengthen ADX’s connectivity with the global financial ecosystem, enabling more efficient cross-border interactions and supporting international investors seeking seamless access to the UAE’s capital markets. It will also provide a robust foundation for future market infrastructure initiatives, further enhancing operational efficiency, interoperability, and global market accessibility.

The addition of the ADX to the SWIFT network aligns with the exchange’s broader strategy of expanding its international reach, deepening engagement with global institutions, and supporting Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading international financial centre.