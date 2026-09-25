Burjeel Holdings introduces AI-powered Cath Labs in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Burjeel Holdings has introduced AI-powered Cath Labs at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi and Burjeel Specialty Hospital, Sharjah, expanding its capabilities in complex cardiovascular and image-guided interventions.

The new facilities feature Siemens Healthineers' ARTIS icono.vision platform, which combines artificial intelligence, high-definition imaging, advanced 3D visualisation and real-time procedural guidance. The technology gives physicians clearer views of complex anatomy and additional guidance while navigating technically demanding procedures.

Designed as multidisciplinary facilities, the Cath Labs will support teams across Interventional Cardiology, Structural Heart Services, Vascular Surgery, Interventional Radiology, Neurointerventional Procedures, and other specialties that rely on image-guided procedures.

The technology can support a broad range of procedures, including complex coronary interventions, chronic total occlusion procedures, structural heart interventions, peripheral vascular therapies, embolisation procedures, interventional oncology treatments and advanced aortic repairs.

A key feature of the platform is OPTIQ AI, which uses AI-based analysis of live images to dynamically adjust imaging parameters and automatically reduce background noise in real time. This helps maintain high image quality even at very low radiation doses, supporting the ALARA principle of keeping radiation exposure as low as reasonably achievable while preserving the image quality required for the procedure.

The platform also provides full 200-degree rotational 3D imaging, rapid 3D acquisitions, flexible ceiling-rail positioning, and system positioning precision of better than 0.5 mm. These capabilities give physicians greater flexibility during complex interventions.

Dr. Georgie Thomas, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Head of Department at Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi, said, "In complex interventions, having a clear and accurate view of the anatomy throughout the procedure is critical. The new system gives us enhanced imaging and guidance when navigating challenging cases, while also helping us manage radiation and contrast use. With the additional Cath Lab capacity, we can treat more patients and expand the range of advanced procedures available at the hospital."