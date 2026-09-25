TRENDS participates in 8th German-Arab Gulf Dialogue in Berlin

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, part of TRENDS Group, participated in the eighth edition of the German-Arab Gulf Dialogue, hosted in the German capital, Berlin, on 21–22 September 2026.

The event brought together a distinguished group of officials, experts, researchers, diplomats and decision-makers from Germany, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Europe under the theme “GCC–Germany–EU: Strategic Partners in Volatile Times”.

TRENDS’ participation reflected its commitment to strengthening research and knowledge-based dialogue on strategic issues and rapidly evolving technological developments. Eissa Ali AlMannaei, Senior Researcher and AI specialist at TRENDS, took part in a roundtable session on security and cooperation in artificial intelligence, where discussions addressed the importance of education and knowledge exchange between Germany and the Gulf countries for a future marked by accelerating advances in science, as well as a proposal to establish a clear framework for technological cooperation in the age of agentic artificial intelligence.

On the sidelines of the dialogue, the TRENDS team held a number of meetings with participating political, diplomatic and research figures. The meetings included exchanges of views on a number of issues of common interest and ways to strengthen research and knowledge cooperation. They also addressed rapid developments in artificial intelligence and technology and their role in supporting partnerships between the Gulf countries, Europe and Germany.