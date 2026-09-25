Emirates Development Bank to host ‘Current of Growth’ exhibition in October

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirates Development Bank (EDB) will host The Current of Growth, a two-day immersive exhibition showcasing UAE-made products, business success stories and emerging technologies.

Taking place from 14th to 15th October 2026 at Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, the exhibition will showcase more than 100 products made in the UAE, offering visitors a closer look at the diversity of the country's growing industrial and innovation ecosystem.

Bringing together products that many may not realise are developed and manufactured locally, the exhibition will feature electric motorcycles, autonomous firefighting drones, medical devices, smart farming solutions, solar technologies, and construction materials made from fungi and date-palm waste.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore these products first-hand and discover how UAE businesses are translating innovation, technology and local capabilities into commercially viable products that address real-world needs and support the UAE's industrial growth.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, said, "The Current of Growth is a reflection of the businesses and entrepreneurs we work with every day. Behind every product on display is a business that has invested in an idea, built local capabilities and taken steps towards growth. Through this exhibition, we want to give visitors a closer look at what is being made in the UAE today and the people behind it, while highlighting how the right financing can help businesses turn ideas into products, scale their operations and create lasting economic value."

The Current of Growth reflects EDB's continued commitment to supporting the UAE's economic priorities by directing finance towards businesses and sectors that advance industrial development, local production and sustainable long-term growth. The exhibition will offer a closer look at the people, businesses and innovations driving this progress and shaping the UAE's industrial future.