UAE Team Emirates-XRG continues strong showing at CRO Race

ZAGREB, Croatia, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Belgian rider Tim Wellens produced a battling performance for UAE Team Emirates-XRG on stage 3 of the CRO Race in Croatia, crossing the line in third place yesterday on the Queen stage between Krk and Labin and moving up to third overall in the general classification, just eight seconds off the leader's jersey.

Wellens was part of a three-rider group that contested the stage victory alongside Denmark's Tobias Svarre of Uno-X Mobility and Italy's Antonio Tiberi of Bahrain Victorious, following a fierce battle in the closing kilometres.

After stage 3, Svarre leads the general classification with a time of 10:50:58, followed by Tiberi at four seconds, with Wellens third at eight seconds.

With three stages yet to come in Croatia, UAE Team Emirates-XRG continues its challenge for the overall lead.