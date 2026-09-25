‘Daughters of Zayed’ forum highlights inspiring experiences of Emirati women

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The ‘Daughters of Zayed’ Emirati Women Forum, hosted by SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, at the Zayed National Museum, showcased inspiring experiences of Emirati women, highlighting the importance of well-being, family support, legal awareness and intergenerational learning in strengthening women’s presence and contributions across various fields.

Organised in collaboration with the Emirati Women Chapter (EWC) as part of the UAE’s Emirati Women’s Day 2026 celebrations, the forum discussed a number of themes related to women’s journeys and their role in society, including physical and mental well-being, family relationships and empowerment, along with the importance of creating a supportive environment that enables women to continue their development and pursue their ambitions.

The sessions highlighted the experiences of Emirati leaders and figures working across healthcare, law, sport and entrepreneurship. The speakers shared personal and professional experiences, highlighting the support that enabled them to develop their capabilities, progress and contribute in their respective fields.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of intergenerational learning and how values, knowledge and experience are passed between Emirati women, enabling younger generations to benefit from and build on the experiences of those before them in line with future aspirations.

Sheikha Moza bint Khalifa bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of Elderly Initiatives at PureHealth, said, “The progress of Emirati women is built on generations of knowledge, experience and ambition, and each generation has an important role in carrying that legacy forward. Creating opportunities for younger and senior women to learn from one another strengthens this continuity, while investing in women’s health and well-being enables them to remain active contributors throughout every stage of life. By supporting women to thrive, we strengthen not only individuals, but families, communities and the continued progress of our nation.”

Dr. Shamsa Al Mheiri, Director of EWC and Special Projects at PureHealth, said, “This year’s theme, ‘We Emerge Stronger and Better’, carries even greater significance amid the challenges and changes facing the region. It affirms that the strength of Emirati women lies in their ability to adapt, persevere, and make an impact.”

She added, “Through the programme, we continue to support women throughout every stage of life by strengthening their health, well-being, and leadership capabilities, along with connecting the experiences of one generation to the potential of the next. The EWC’s third cohort has welcomed 120 participants, with participation increasing by more than 94 percent. This growth represents more than the expansion of the programme; it reflects a more connected and future-ready community of women. Whatever challenges arise, we believe this community will emerge stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to create lasting impact within families, workplaces, and society.”

Dr. Hamda Al Neyadi, Corporate Marketing and Communications Director at SEHA, said, “At SEHA, we believe every woman has a story worth telling, and that sharing her experience can inspire another woman and show her that ambition is within reach. We also believe that caring for women and supporting their physical and mental health creates an impact that extends far beyond the individual, strengthening families and communities alike.”

The discussions considered how the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan recognised women as active partners in society and national development, as well as how that vision continues to shape opportunities for successive generations.

The forum concluded by emphasising the importance of sustained support from families, communities and institutions in enabling Emirati women to continue learning, developing and leading, contributing to generations capable of continuing the nation’s development journey.