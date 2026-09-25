UAE leads UN dialogue to turn water, agriculture priorities into actionable projects

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) convened a High-Level Ministerial Majlis and Implementation Dialogue: From Water Stress to Implementation – Building Country Pathways for Water-Secure Agriculture at the Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in New York. The event was part of MOCCAE’s participation in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 81).

Chaired by Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, the Majlis underscores the importance of water resources as the foundation for agricultural production, food security, sustained economic growth, and the overall resilience of communities and economies against climate pressures. According to FAO estimates, agriculture accounts for approximately 70 percent of global freshwater withdrawals making water-use efficiency and resource management essential pillars of any robust framework aimed at enhancing food security.

Dr. Al Dahak opened the Majlis by highlighting the need to move from national priorities to implementation, setting the tone for the discussion.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Al Dahak said, “Water security is no longer a standalone environmental concern, rather, it has become a cornerstone of national preparedness, sustainable economic growth, and community resilience. The world does not lack solutions to tackle resource scarcity, yet it urgently requires genuine integration across policies, technology, data, project preparation, finance, and partnerships to translate national priorities into tangible, on-the-ground outcomes.”

She added, “The UAE’s experience demonstrates that resource scarcity can serve as a catalyst for innovation through efficient water management, advanced technologies, artificial intelligence and climate-smart agriculture. We are committed to scaling this approach through structured international cooperation that respects national priorities and enhances the resilience of farmers, rural communities, and food supply chains.”

Dr. Al Dahak highlighted the UAE’s experience in deploying smart solutions to rationalise water consumption, alongside digital management systems, modern infrastructure, sustainable desalination, vertical farming, and climate-smart agricultural practices. These initiatives are practical instruments that reinforce national preparedness, protect valuable resources, and secure long-term food security.

Moderated by Hajar Bakhit Alketbi, Director of Government Communication at MOCCAE, the Majlis examined national priority pathways, tracing the trajectory from initial problem identification through technical assessment and project preparation to partnership building and the facilitation of access to financing and implementation mechanisms.

Discussions also centred around the imperative of integrating the roles of governments, technical organisations and developmental and financial institutions, as well as leveraging existing international frameworks to minimise fragmented efforts and enhance implementation efficacy.

In her presentation, Dr. Sara Almaeeni, Minister’s Advisor at MOCCAE, framed the Majlis discussion by highlighting the implementation gap in water-agriculture priorities, the key stages from national priority to delivery, and the role of existing technical, development and financing institutions. She highlighted how stronger coordination can help countries access expertise, tools and financing.

Dr. Maina Vakafua Talia, Minister of Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment of Tuvalu; Marco Rago, Advisor to the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy; and Dr. Aliou Gori Diouf, Minister of Environment and Ecological Transition of Senegal, shared their priority water-agriculture challenges, the main barriers to implementation, and what could help unlock progress.

This was followed be a segment where technical, development and financing partners shared perspectives on how country priorities can move towards implementation.

The speakers included Dr. Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO); Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director-General of the International Centre for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA); Federica Diamanti, Associate Vice-President for External Relations at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD); Dr. Obaid Saif Hamad Al Zaabi of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID); Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA); and Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, Executive Director of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD).

The discussions concluded with preliminary outcomes that emphasised the importance of country‑led pathways reflecting national needs, strengthening the readiness of national priorities to transform into implementable projects, and broadening access to expertise, data, and appropriate technologies.

The discussions also addressed practical areas of cooperation, including irrigation efficiency, water reuse, groundwater protection, salinity management, digital solutions, and decision‑support systems, all of which strengthen the resilience of agricultural and food systems.

The Chair’s Summary will document areas of consensus and practical follow-up steps identified by countries and international partners after the conclusion of the current session of UN General Assembly, laying the groundwork for collaborative pathways that can be further developed in line with each nation’s priorities and requirements.

The Majlis represents a significant milestone in the UAE’s pathway towards the 2026 UN Water Conference, to be hosted in Abu Dhabi from 8th to 10th December. It also builds upon the momentum generated during COP28, including the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems, and Climate Action and the two‑year partnership on water‑resilient food systems, advancing this pathway from political commitments to readiness and implementation.

On 21st September, Dr. Amna Al Dahak participated in a high‑level international event celebrating the UN Declaration on Sea Level Rise, underscoring the need to move from ambition to implementation and reinforcing multilateral action to support coastal communities and countries most vulnerable to climate change.

On 22nd September, she joined the Ministerial Dialogue on Investing in the First Mile: Food and Resilient Rural Security Economies, highlighting the need to shift from post‑shock responses to early preparedness, support small-hold farmers, diversify supply chains, and strengthen the water‑food nexus.

During dialogues on Climate Finance and Financing Adaptation, Dr. Al Dahak stressed the need to develop financing pathways that are more responsive to national priorities, to support early‑warning systems, and to convert adaptation plans into projects that are both fundable and implementable.

In the Solutions Dialogue on Methane, Dr. Al Dahak emphasised the importance of addressing emissions in the waste and agriculture sectors, advancing the circular economy, and equipping farmers with solutions, technology, and financing to boost productivity and reduce emissions without compromising food security.

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s participation forms part of the UAE’s engagement in the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, which convenes leaders and representatives of countries and international organisations to deliberate on global priorities in sustainable development, climate action, and food security.