Ajman Crown Prince reviews real estate development projects in Al Zorah

AJMAN, 22nd September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, reviewed a number of future projects in the Al Zorah area, including real estate development plans, infrastructure projects and supporting services. These projects will further strengthen the area’s position as an integrated urban, investment and tourism destination in the Emirate of Ajman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar received a briefing from Al Zorah Development Company on its development plans and projects planned for the area, including the development of a mixed-use waterfront destination in Al Zorah. The destination will feature residential, commercial, leisure and tourism projects, contributing to enhanced quality of life and providing an attractive environment for residents, investors and visitors, in line with the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.

In the presence of Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department; Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council; and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Digital Department, H.H. Sheikh Ammar was introduced to the components of the future projects and the integrated residential options and lifestyle offerings they will provide, alongside facilities and services that will enhance the area’s appeal while preserving its coastal character and environmental assets.

Al Zorah is among the emirate’s leading coastal and investment destinations, featuring a nature reserve as well as residential, leisure, sports and tourism facilities.

The area has witnessed the announcement of new projects during the current year, including an AED2.7 billion mixed-use waterfront destination comprising more than 2,000 residential units and commercial components, as part of Al Zorah’s urban expansion plans.