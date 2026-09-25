UAE launches new global decade for multilateral action to strengthen justice and rule of law

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Since its first session in Geneva in 1955, the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice has served as an international platform for multilateral action, dialogue among states, the exchange of expertise, and the development of standards and policies in crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

The UAE will host the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 from September 26 to October 1, marking a new chapter in the history of the UN event and reflecting the country's commitment to international efforts to advance criminal justice, the rule of law, and the security and stability of societies.

The six-day congress will also provide a platform for dialogue, cooperation and knowledge-sharing, while supporting efforts to protect people, communities and the environment and advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to the United Nations, the congress's agenda has evolved over nearly seven decades alongside global developments. Its discussions have expanded from issues including prison conditions and the treatment of juvenile offenders to organised and transnational crime, cybercrime, artificial intelligence, crimes affecting the environment, and the role of criminal justice in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Held every five years, the congress brings together governments, experts, academics and civil society organisations to discuss international approaches to crime prevention, the advancement of justice and the rule of law.

The first congress was held in Geneva from August 22 to September 3, 1955, with 512 participants from 61 countries. Discussions focused on issues including juvenile delinquency, open penal institutions, the selection and training of prison personnel, and work in penal institutions.

The 14th congress was held in Kyoto, Japan, in 2021 after being postponed from 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought together around 5,600 participants representing 152 member states, 37 intergovernmental organisations and 114 non-governmental organisations.

The congress adopted the "Kyoto Declaration on Advancing Crime Prevention, Criminal Justice and the Rule of Law: Towards the Achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development", underscoring the links between crime prevention, criminal justice, the rule of law and sustainable development.

The 15th edition in Abu Dhabi will be held under the overarching theme: "Accelerating crime prevention, criminal

justice and the rule of law: Protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable

Development in the digital age".

The congress is expected to attract between 3,000 and 5,000 participants from more than 97 countries, including more than 32 justice ministers. It will also feature 93 speakers representing countries and regional groups, alongside 62 high-level participations, including 46 in person and 16 virtually.

The event is expected to provide a platform for exchanging experiences, showcasing initiatives and developing new partnerships, with the aim of producing practical outcomes and a lasting legacy in support of international efforts to advance criminal justice, prevent crime and strengthen the rule of law.

From Geneva in 1955 to Abu Dhabi in 2026, the congress continues to provide an international forum reflecting the evolving scope of criminal justice and the growing range of issues it addresses, while highlighting the importance of international cooperation in protecting communities, upholding the rule of law, and supporting security, justice and sustainable development.