EU asylum claims drop 17% as backlogs persist and recognition rates fall

BRUSSELS, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Asylum applications across EU+ countries fell 17% in the first half of 2026 to about 332,000, the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) said in its mid-year review of Latest Asylum Trends.

The decline between January and June was the lowest first-half total since 2021, and was mainly driven by fewer applications from Venezuelan, Syrian, Colombian, Ukrainian and Turkish nationals, the EUAA noted.

Afghans lodged the most applications at around 39,000, followed by Venezuelans with 33,000 and Bangladeshis with 20,000.

France received about 69,000 applications, making it the main EU+ destination, followed by Italy with 66,000, while Spain and Germany each received around 55,000. Those four countries accounted for about three quarters of all applications.

Refugee or subsidiary protection status was granted in 31% of first-instance decisions in the EU+ in the first half of 2026, a “recognition rate” similar to 2025, the EUAA said.

A first-instance decision is the initial ruling on an asylum claim.

Almost 45,000 decisions were issued to Syrians in the first half of the year, with a recognition rate of 19%, down from 28% in 2025 and 90% in 2024.

Recognition rates were also low for several other nationalities, including Bangladeshis (3%), Venezuelans (3%), Egyptians (2%) and Peruvians (3%).

About 770,000 cases were awaiting a first-instance decision at the end of June 2026, 8% fewer than a year earlier, the agency said.

Cooperation with partner countries remained part of the EU’s migration approach in the first half of 2026, including border management, action against migrant smuggling, return and readmission arrangements, and legal migration, the EUAA said.

It linked this to the European Asylum and Migration Management Strategy adopted by the European Commission in January 2026, which it said places greater emphasis on “migration diplomacy” and a “whole-of-route approach” — cooperation with countries along migration routes on issues including borders, protection and returns.