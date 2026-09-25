Over 30 states join new International Alliance for Global Ocean Observing System, pledge €211 million

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- A new International Alliance for the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) has been launched during the 81st United Nations General Assembly, mobilising commitments from governments to strengthen support for ocean observations, which are vital for all nations – coastal and landlocked alike.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney officially launched the OceanEye International Alliance for the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS) at a high‑level pledging event at UN Headquarters in New York, organised in partnership with the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), both co-sponsoring organisations of GOOS.

Held during the 81st UN General Assembly High‑Level Week, the event brought together heads of state and governments and ministers to strengthen support for global ocean observations, which are essential for safe navigation, weather forecasting, climate predictions, coastal resilience, protection of the high seas and thriving economies.

In a demonstration of support and collaboration from the Co-Chairs of the International Alliance, the European Union pledged an additional €92 million for ocean observation activities, and Prime Minister Carney pledged CAD $82 million over five years to expand Canada's ability to observe our ocean.

The event has so far secured over CAD $339 million (€211 million) from all partner countries with a mix of financial contributions, in‑kind support, and the provision of assets such as research vessels, sensors, drones and data‑processing facilities.

The Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS), led by IOC‑UNESCO and co-sponsored by WMO, UNEP and the International Science Council, leads and coordinates the delivery of around 120,000 observations per day from 8,000 platforms operated by 64 countries and 17 global observation networks. Its purpose is simple but powerful: to help the world understand and make decisions on ocean state, health and changes.

A total of 31 members have joined the International Alliance for GOOS.