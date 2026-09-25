Great Wall Marathon and Zayed Charity Run return to Beijing

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Final preparations are underway in Beijing’s Huairou District for the Great Wall Marathon and Zayed Charity Run, which will take place on 27 September, bringing together around 15,000 participants from China and around the world, including 100 runners from the UAE.

The event, returning to Huairou for the second consecutive year, represents a unique convergence of sport, humanitarian action and cultural exchange, while providing a platform to further strengthen the longstanding ties between the UAE and China.

The UAE delegation will include runners, members of the Zayed Charity Run Organising Committee, media representatives and officials, reflecting the UAE’s continued engagement with the event and its humanitarian objectives.

The programme features a 42-kilometre full marathon and a 21-kilometre half marathon, bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds around a shared commitment to sport, community engagement and giving.

The humanitarian dimension of the event will be highlighted through a visit by representatives of the Zayed Charity Run to Huairou Hospital on 26 September. The delegation will meet with the hospital’s leadership, with 50 percent of the run’s proceeds allocated to support the hospital and contribute to the local community.

For the UAE, the Zayed Charity Run carries forward the humanitarian values associated with the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, placing giving, compassion and service to humanity at the centre of its international editions.

The programme on 27 September will commence with an opening ceremony featuring an Ayala performance, followed by the national anthems of the UAE and China and the official start of the run.

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said: “Every international edition of the Zayed Charity Run is a journey with purpose. Wherever the Run takes us, we carry a message that goes beyond kilometres and finish lines. Every step can touch a life, every run can support a community, and every destination can become part of a greater story of giving. As we return to Huairou, we carry that purpose with us once again.''

For his part, Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Secretary General of the Emirates Red Crescent, affirmed that the Authority’s participation in the Zayed Charity Run reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting initiatives that bring together humanitarian action and community engagement, while extending the reach of the UAE’s giving beyond its borders.

He said: “The Zayed Charity Run carries a name that is deeply cherished by the UAE and its people, and embodies the noble values established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, in extending a helping hand to people wherever they may be. Our participation in the Great Wall Marathon of Huairou and Zayed Charity Run reflects our belief that humanitarian action knows no geographical boundaries, and that sport can serve as an effective platform for promoting solidarity, social cohesion, and closer ties between communities.”

He added: “Allocating part of the proceeds from the run to support Huairou Hospital demonstrates the tangible impact of this initiative, transforming sporting participation into a humanitarian contribution that benefits the local community. The event also provides an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of friendship and communication between the Emirati and Chinese peoples, while reinforcing the shared values of cooperation and giving that unite the two countries.”

The event is being organised in cooperation with the People’s Government of Huairou District of Beijing Municipality, the Beijing Athletics Association and the Huairou District Sports Bureau, in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run and with the support of the Embassy of the UAE in Beijing.

It is also supported by leading UAE organisations, including Erth Abu Dhabi, L’IMAD, EDGE, Mubadala, Emirates Airline, ADNOC and Emirates Red Crescent.

Since its launch in Abu Dhabi in 2001, the Zayed Charity Run has expanded its international reach, using sport as a platform to support humanitarian causes and connect communities around the world.

As runners gather in Huairou against the backdrop of the Great Wall of China, the event will mark another chapter in the Zayed Charity Run’s international journey, carrying its humanitarian message from the UAE to one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.