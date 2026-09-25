Al Asayl 2026 opens at Expo Al Dhaid with over 80 exhibitors

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth edition of Al Asayl 2026 opened on Thursday evening at Expo Al Dhaid, bringing together more than 80 companies and brands specialising in supplies and equipment for horses, camels and falcons, alongside clubs, associations and organisations involved in equestrianism, falconry, camel racing and traditional sports.

Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah, with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition runs until 27 September.

The opening ceremony was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; and Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, Director of SCCI’s Al Dhaid Branch and Director of Expo Al Dhaid, alongside members of the SCCI Board of Directors and a number of officials from government entities in Al Dhaid.

Following the opening ceremony, attendees toured the exhibition’s pavilions and stands, where they explored a range of specialised products, equipment and solutions for the care of horses, camels and falcons. These included stable equipment, equestrian and falconry supplies, and animal transportation solutions, in addition to products and services presented by participating companies and specialist organisations.

Al Owais: Al Asayl supports commercial activity linked to heritage sports and strengthens the Central Region’s position

Abdallah Al Owais said that Al Asayl provides a specialised platform to support commercial activities associated with horses, camels and falcons, noting that the exhibition also serves as a direct channel connecting companies, entrepreneurs and suppliers with animal owners and those interested in related sports.

Al Owais added that hosting the exhibition in Al Dhaid strengthens the Central Region’s position as a destination for enthusiasts of equestrianism, falconry and camel racing. It also provides specialist national companies with an opportunity to showcase their products and expand their customer base, supporting commercial activity while responding to growing interest in sectors associated with Emirati heritage.

Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji said: “Reaching the fifth edition of Al Asayl reflects the importance of specialised events that respond to the practical needs of horse, camel and falcon owners. The participation of more than 80 exhibitors also provides visitors with a diverse range of organisations, products and services.”

Al Tunaiji added: “The exhibition enables exhibitors to present their solutions directly to animal owners, enthusiasts and practitioners, while gaining a better understanding of their requirements and challenges. At the same time, visitors benefit from having a range of specialist companies under one roof, helping them explore available options in care, breeding, stable equipment, transportation and falconry supplies, as well as the expertise of organisations operating across these sectors.

The exhibition presents a wide range of products and supplies related to horses, camels and falcons, including care and welfare products, stable equipment, animal transportation solutions, breeding supplies, falconry tools and equipment, as well as products associated with traditional practices.

Participating pavilions also give visitors the opportunity to discover specialised solutions and products offered by companies and brands operating across these sectors, while exploring tools and equipment designed to meet the needs of owners and enthusiasts of traditional sports.

Al Asayl 2026 features an accompanying programme of educational and interactive activities on stage throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday.