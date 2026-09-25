Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at his residence in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received at his residence in Al Ain Region H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

The meeting covered a number of topics related to the nation and its citizens, as well as efforts to advance the UAE’s comprehensive development journey under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting also featured discussions regarding ongoing efforts to further develop Al Ain Region through projects and initiatives that will enhance quality of life in line with the community’s needs and aspirations and contribute to creating a sustainable, integrated business and investment environment.

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