Gulf Giants Development crowned DP World ILT20 Development Tournament champions

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Gulf Giants Development were crowned champions of the fourth edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament after overcoming Desert Vipers Development by four wickets in a thrilling final at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Batting first, Desert Vipers Development were bowled out for 143 in 19.5 overs. Harshit Kaushik top-scored with 42 off 32, striking two fours and three sixes, while Khuzaima Tanveer provided a late flourish with 30 off 17, including three sixes. Israr Ahmad also made an aggressive 24 off 12 at the top of the order. However, Aayan Khan led the Giants’ bowling attack with 3/33, while Hazret Luqman (2/30) claimed two wickets. Haider Razzaq's (1/14) frugal spell was also vital to restrict the Vipers.

Sagar Kalyan was awarded Player of the Tournament for an exceptional season that saw him emerge as the highest run-scorer with 280 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 189, comprising three half-centuries. Desert Vipers Development’s Wali Muhammad Afridi was the leading wicket-taker of the season, with 15 wickets in seven innings.

Following the triumph, Gulf Giants Development captain Adeeb Usmani said: “It means a lot to me and to the team. This year, the domestic standard of the DP World ILT20 is very high. Sagar Kalyan, Anshh Taandon and Tanish Suri did outstandingly with the bat, while Sohaib Khan stepped up in the final and played a very important innings.”

“Our bowlers also did an extraordinary job, and that is why we were able to win the final. The management made sure we did not feel the pressure of playing a final, so we approached it like a normal game, and the boys were able to express themselves and perform.”

Reflecting on the final, Vriitya Aravind, captain of Desert Vipers Development, said: “I think we were 20 runs short. The fast bowlers did their best to keep us in the game and showed that you can never give up. We got two early wickets and there was always hope that we were going to win. We kept believing until the last ball.”