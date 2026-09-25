Future Food Forum 2026 to launch National Food Catalogue

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Future Food Forum returns for its 8th edition on 29–30 September at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Hosted by the UAE Food & Beverage Business Group (FBMG) and the UAE Food Cluster, the Forum convenes decision-makers from across the UAE food value chain as the nation advances its National Food Security Strategy 2051. This year's Forum will focus on the partnerships, technologies and supply chain innovations needed to strengthen food resilience and long-term security.

At the Future Food Forum 2026, the UAE Food Cluster, in partnership with GS1, will announce the National Food Catalogue, supporting efficient standardisation, traceability and collaboration across the UAE food ecosystem.

The Forum will also unveil national initiatives and partnerships designed to strengthen productivity, competitiveness and market access across the UAE’s food sector. These include a partnership between the UAE Food Cluster and Majra, the UAE’s National CSR Fund, to help smaller producers scale and reach wider markets.

This year’s edition will also introduce NextGen Founders, backed by Nestlé, Sheraa, Majra and the UAE Food Cluster, to provide emerging food entrepreneurs with mentorship, training and market exposure as they launch and grow their ventures. The programme will close with the Cluster Champion Awards, recognising organisations that have demonstrated excellence across key areas of the UAE food ecosystem, including innovation, sustainability, market expansion and trade, food safety, talent development, operational resilience, and industry collaboration.

Saleh Lootah, Chairman, UAE Food Cluster and UAE Food and Beverages Manufacturers Group commented: “As populations grow, trade dynamics evolve and pressure on natural resources increases, strong local capabilities and better-connected supply chains are critical to national resilience and long-term prosperity. The initiatives announced at Future Food Forum 2026, from digital infrastructure and traceability tools to partnerships that support entrepreneurs, reflect the UAE’s commitment to building a more productive, resilient and future-ready food ecosystem.”

The Future Food Forum is presented by Food Tech Valley; in partnership with Dubai Economy and Tourism; Founding Partners include Nestle and IFFCO; Platinum Partners include PepsiCo, Al Islami Foods, Tilda and Almarai; Abu Dhabi Food Hub is the Supply Chain Partner; DP World is the Trade Enabling Partner. Strategic Partners include National CSR Fund Majra, Ne’ma and ICCA. APCO is the Strategic Communication Partner for the event.

Across two days, the programme will feature ministerial sessions, technical panels, CEO discussions and stakeholder roundtables designed to turn dialogue into collaboration and concrete outcomes, reinforcing the UAE’s role as a reliable partner in the global food system.