Dubai Police wins gold for project management at MENA MIKE 2026

DUBAI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has won the gold award at MENA MIKE 2026, part of the Most Innovative Knowledge Enterprise Awards for the Middle East and North Africa, recognising its integrated approach to project management and its ability to translate strategic plans and objectives into measurable institutional results.

The award was presented in the PMO & Knowledge-Enabled Value Delivery category, recognising Dubai Police’s excellence in aligning projects with strategic priorities and transforming plans and objectives into tangible, measurable outcomes.

The recognition followed an assessment across several areas, including strategic alignment and value realisation, the integration of knowledge throughout the project lifecycle, governance, decision making and oversight, digital enablement and effective use of data, capability development, knowledge sharing and the use of projects to drive innovation.

Major General Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Rashid Al Mualla, Director of the General Department of Excellence and Pioneering at Dubai Police, said the achievement reflects Dubai Police’s forward looking vision and its continued commitment to embedding excellence, leadership and innovation across its institutional operations.

He explained that project management at Dubai Police is no longer limited to monitoring implementation. Instead, it has evolved into an integrated strategic system that directs resources and capabilities towards priorities, supports faster and more efficient decision making and delivers sustainable value.

Major General Al Mualla added that this approach ultimately contributes to stronger police performance and enhances the quality of services provided to the community.

Colonel Ahmad Al Hefeiti, Director of the Initiatives and Projects Department at Dubai Police, said the Gold Award provides further motivation to continue developing Dubai Police’s project management system.

“The award motivates us to continue developing our project management system, harnessing modern technologies and smart analytics to monitor performance and identify opportunities for improvement, while strengthening the exchange of knowledge and expertise between teams,” he said.

Colonel Al Hefeiti added that these efforts contribute to strengthening Dubai Police’s competitiveness and leadership among police and security organisations at both regional and international levels.

MENA MIKE is a regional award that recognises leading organisations for their ability to harness knowledge, data and innovation and transform them into measurable institutional value and results.

The award also provides a framework for evaluation and benchmarking, enabling organisations to learn from international best practices and continually strengthen their institutional performance.