Kalba inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival features UAE’s east coast maritime and culinary heritage

KALBA, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Kalba’s inaugural Jashe and Sahnah Festival opened yesterday, Thursday, as the region’s first-of-its-kind cultural, economic, and community event aimed at preserving the UAE’s east coast maritime and culinary heritage.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in cooperation with Kalba City Municipality, the festival brings together more than 85 productive families specialising in traditional seafood dishes and maritime products, alongside 10 government entities and six national fishing supplies companies and fish processing facilities. It focuses on two staples of the UAE’s maritime food heritage: Jashe, traditionally sun-dried fish, and Sahnah, a fermented fish condiment.

The festival was officially opened by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and Counsellor Dr Eng. Salah bin Butti Al Muhairi, Chairman of Initiatives Implementation Authority in Sharjah "Mubadara".

The opening ceremony featured a series of heritage and traditional performances showcasing the rich maritime and cultural heritage of Kalba. It also included the honouring of a number of participating institutions and veteran fishermen in recognition of their role in preserving maritime heritage.

On its opening day, the festival witnessed strong visitor turnout, attracting around 4,000 visitors, reflecting strong community interest in maritime heritage and the traditional products on display.

Following the ceremony, attendees toured the festival, which spreads across 4,800 square metres. They visited the productive families’ pavilions and explored a diverse range of traditional seafood dishes and maritime products. They also toured the pavilions of participating government entities and institutions, in addition to platforms showcasing modern fishing equipment and fish production and processing solutions by national companies and factories.

Supported by media sponsor Sharqiya Kalba TV, the festival runs until September 27 in Al Samar neighbourhood in Kalba’s Al Ghail Suburb.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said the launch of the Jashe and Sahnah Festival represents a significant milestone in the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts to drive commercial and tourism activity across Sharjah’s cities and regions, with particular focus on the eastern region, which is experiencing comprehensive development momentum.

He underscored the importance of integrating business community growth with the preservation of national identity, while developing traditional crafts and industries into productive and sustainable economic activities that contribute to local economic output. Al Owais further noted that the initiative also supports the empowerment of productive families and entrepreneurs and strengthens the emirate’s food security by leveraging local marine resources.

For his part, Ali Ahmed Ali Abughazayain, Chairman of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA), said the festival adds a new dimension to the heritage landscape of Kalba, renowned for its rich maritime legacy. He highlighted the festival as an opportunity to celebrate an integral part of the UAE’s maritime and culinary heritage, while introducing younger generations to the knowledge, skills, and traditional practices of coastal communities that have been preserved and passed down over generations.