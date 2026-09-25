From Vienna to Abu Dhabi: Features of international confrontation with crime in digital age

VIENNA, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) – Technology and international cooperation are among the key issues on the agenda of the 15th UN Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice – Abu Dhabi 2026 in what is set to be the world's largest gathering focused on crime prevention and criminal justice.

The congress will bring together government representatives, international organisations and civil society, as well as academics and specialists from around the world, to explore practical solutions to combat crime, enhance security and advance justice.

Organised by the United Nations in partnership with the UAE, the congress will take place in Abu Dhabi from September 26 to October 1.

The main theme of the congress is "Accelerating crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law: Protecting people and planet and achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in the digital age" in line with a resolution by the UN General Assembly.

The Abu Dhabi Declaration project stands as one of the congress's most significant anticipated outcomes, aiming to translate international consensus into practical directions and priorities that support the development of crime prevention and criminal justice systems over the next five years.

The declaration project is built on four main pillars: prevention and resilience; justice and the rule of law; evolving and converging criminal threats; and innovation and cooperation. From these pillars emerged 18 articles and 67 paragraphs. The declaration is due to be adopted on the first day of the Congress during the high-level segment.

Monica Juma, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, is preparing to attend the congress for the first time in her new role.

She said the objective of the Abu Dhabi gathering goes beyond discussing challenges to securing commitments to implement concrete measures and activities and to follow up on the implementation of the Abu Dhabi Declaration.

"The Abu Dhabi Congress will enable countries to develop plans and a framework for future cooperation," she said, stressing the importance of involving governments, the private sector, civil society, young people and women, while working to bridge the gap between the pace of technological innovation and the ability of governance systems to keep pace with it.

According to her, technology, in fact, is not leaving anyone behind. Countries that are considered very advanced in terms of technology, are as vulnerable as the weakest ones. Organised criminals have no border inhibitions.

Traffickers no longer just depend on people carrying people across borders in boats. They are now also using technology and disinformation to create fake jobs, and sometimes even ending up in legitimate business supply chains, including banking services.

''This is exactly why the UN Crime Congress platform is so important. That is the value of the UN. We have the capacity to bring everyone to the table, and that is what we will see in Abu Dhabi. There will be representation from everywhere in the world, she stressed.

In remarks to the United Nations Information Service in Vienna, Juma also highlighted the importance of the upcoming Abu Dhabi congress, saying, "We are facing a situation where threats converge with the desire to find solutions."

Juma expressed hope that the congress would produce positive outcomes.

''It is true that the world is in a very concerning situation, but it is also true that the threat of crime is something that people feel every day across the world. It is impossible to create any level of productivity or sustainability if you are experiencing insecurity at a personal, local, or community level – which is what drugs and crime is doing. It affects people at every level, and that reality makes it easier to cooperate and look for solutions,'' she said.

''And so, we have a situation where there is a convergence, both at the level of the threat, and the desire to look for solutions. As we come to Abu Dhabi, there is no debate whether this is important or not. We hope that we can take the solutions presented in Kyoto (the venue of the 2021 UN Crime Congress) to now look at the current threats that are being accelerated by new intervening variables such as technology.

She also outlined her vision for the role of modern technology, saying it can help enable more flexible and effective responses, allowing for the restoration of safer environments and communities and contributing to greater prosperity worldwide.

Juma said the importance of the Abu Dhabi congress stems from the UN's ability to bring countries and different stakeholders together around one table to address crime. She noted that the UN crime congress provides a particularly important platform because of the organisation's ability to bring different parties together for dialogue.

"We will see representation from all parts of the world in Abu Dhabi," she said.

In recognition of the UAE's hosting of the 15th UN Crime Congress, Canada, New Zealand and Australia expressed their appreciation to the UAE in a joint statement delivered during the latest session of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice at the UN headquarters in Vienna.

The statement was delivered by Ambassador Emma Nicholas, representing Australia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations and International Organisations in Vienna. The three countries expressed their appreciation to the UAE for hosting the congress and said they looked forward to a successful event and the adoption of a declaration reflecting a firm commitment to addressing crime in all its forms in a balanced and comprehensive manner.

The UAE's hosting of Abu Dhabi 2026, the largest UN gathering dedicated to crime prevention and criminal justice, highlights the country's role as an active partner in international efforts to advance the rule of law, strengthen security and stability, and develop justice systems.

It also reflects the UAE's continued efforts to support international initiatives and expand cooperation to combat crime, advance justice and uphold the rule of law, underscoring its commitment to multilateral action and partnerships aimed at developing more efficient and resilient justice systems capable of keeping pace with global and technological changes and contributing to safer and more stable societies.