Special Olympics UAE wins 54 medals at 10th MENA Regional Games in Cairo

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE concluded its participation in the Cairo competitions of the 10th Special Olympics Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Regional Games with 54 medals, including 21 gold, 17 silver and 16 bronze, across four sports: rhythmic gymnastics, artistic gymnastics, powerlifting and equestrian.

The Cairo competitions marked the second stage of the 10th MENA Regional Games, held under a new format that distributes competitions across several countries and cities in the region throughout the year, rather than staging the Games in a single location. Following the opening stage in Sousse, Tunisia, the next stage will be hosted by the Sultanate of Oman.

The UAE delegation comprised 28 members, including 15 athletes, supported by technical, administrative, medical and media personnel. Competing across four sports, the athletes represented the UAE on the regional stage, building competitive experience as part of their preparations for the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile, in 2027.

The 10th MENA Regional Games form part of Special Olympics UAE’s continued participation in regional and international competitions and its preparations for the World Games next year.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, said: “We are proud of what our athletes have achieved in Cairo and of the performances they have delivered across artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, equestrian and powerlifting. Their participation and results reflect the progress they have made through continued training and competition, while providing valuable experience across different sports and competitive environments.

“The new Regional Games format creates more opportunities for athletes to participate in competitions across the region and gain experience in different environments. Each competitive opportunity contributes to their development and readiness as we continue our preparations for the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago in 2027.”

Special Olympics UAE equestrian athlete Mohammed Zubair Al Shamsi, who won three gold medals, said: “I am very happy to have won gold medals and to have represented the UAE at these Games. The atmosphere in Cairo was wonderful, and I enjoyed competing and meeting athletes from different countries. The training and preparation leading up to the Games helped me enter the competitions with confidence and focus on delivering my best performance.”