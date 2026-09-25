Abu Dhabi Tobacco Control Committee reviews Abu Dhabi’s Tobacco and Smoking Control Strategy

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Tobacco Control Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi held its first meeting in its new formation to review the Abu Dhabi’s Tobacco and Smoking Control Strategy.

The meeting was held at the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and chaired by Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC and Chairman of the Tobacco Control Committee. Conducted as a workshop aimed at coordinating efforts to address tobacco use across the emirate, it brought together representatives from the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters, the Department of Municipalities and Transport, the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and ADNOC Distribution, the Ministry of Education, the Department of Education and Knowledge, the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council, and the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

During its first meeting, the Committee reviewed Abu Dhabi’s Tobacco and Smoking Control Strategy, which aims to reduce the prevalence of tobacco use to below five per cent and contribute to achieving a smoke-free Abu Dhabi by 2035. Discussions focused on setting the priorities and responsibilities of participating entities, highlighting the importance of closer coordination across regulatory and enforcement efforts to support smoke-free environments, protect children and young people from tobacco use and emerging nicotine products, and improve monitoring and reporting to measure progress.

The Committee also aligned on deepening coordination between Abu Dhabi’s tobacco control efforts and the National Tobacco Control Committee established under the Federal Law, ensuring that local initiatives remain aligned with national priorities.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADPHC and Chairman of the Tobacco Control Committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said:“The first meeting of the Tobacco Control Committee in its new formation marks an important step in strengthening tobacco control efforts across Abu Dhabi. Bringing together the relevant government and institutional entities allows us to build on our existing efforts, strengthen our coordination and ensure that tobacco control measures are implemented effectively across the emirate.

Our approach is centred on prevention and protecting the health of our community, particularly children and young people, from tobacco and emerging nicotine products. The progress we have seen through our awareness and prevention initiatives demonstrates the importance of reaching young people early and giving them the knowledge and support they need to make healthier choices.

Through continued collaboration, evidence-based interventions and stronger coordination across sectors, we remain committed to reducing tobacco use and creating healthier, smoke-free environments for the people of Abu Dhabi.”

The need for continued action is reflected in tobacco use indicators across the community. In Abu Dhabi, smoking prevalence among adults aged 18 and above stood at 14.6% in 2023, with 26% among men and 1.9 per cent among women. At the national level, 7.1% of adolescents aged 10–14 reported tobacco use in the same year, while tobacco use was associated with 9.2 per cent of total deaths nationally.

ADPHC and its partners accordingly continue to build on their prevention and awareness efforts. In 2026, the Centre’s tobacco control awareness campaign reached 74 schools and 13,723 students across Abu Dhabi, while its “Youth Voices for a Smoke-Free Future” initiative, delivered in partnership with Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the Department of Education and Knowledge, and the Ministry of Education, gathered insights from more than 4,000 students aged 13–17 through an awareness survey. SEHA, M42 and the Family Care Authority’s activities have also contributed to reaching over 182,000 individuals across the emirate.

Together, these efforts have driven a 130% increase in individuals’ desire to quit smoking in Abu Dhabi, particularly among the youth, with awareness of health harms associated with smoking increasing by 5.2%.

The new Tobacco Control Committee’s formation reflects Abu Dhabi’s continued focus on prevention as a key pillar of public health and supports ADPHC’s efforts to build healthier communities by addressing health risks before they develop into more serious conditions.

The Committee will meet on a quarterly basis to review performance indicators and monitor the implementation of tobacco control measures, working to improve compliance, expand awareness and prevention efforts, and protect the community from the health risks associated with tobacco and emerging nicotine products of all forms, including cigarettes, shisha, medwakh, and e-cigarettes.