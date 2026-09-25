Emirates Arabian Horse Society concludes Forum on Traditional Arabian Saddle-Making

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS), in cooperation with the General Women's Union, yesterday concluded a specialised four-day forum on traditional Arabian saddle-making, as part of its efforts to preserve the cultural heritage associated with purebred Arabian horses, safeguard authentic traditional crafts, and promote their sustainability by passing on expertise to younger generations.

The forum brought together a number of equestrian and heritage enthusiasts and featured a theoretical and practical program covering the fundamentals of traditional Arabian saddle-making and its components. It also explored the history of this longstanding craft and its role in Arabian equestrianism, alongside practical training that enabled participants to learn about the various stages of saddle production, the tools used, and the key traditional techniques employed in the craft.

Sessions were led by specialists and experts in saddle-making, who shared their practical expertise and provided detailed insights into the traditional craft. Their contributions enriched the forum's theoretical and practical content, enhanced participants' skills, and raised awareness of the importance of preserving the industry of traditional professions associated with Arabian horses.

At the conclusion of the forum, the Society awarded those who contributed and took part in the event with certificates of participation in recognition of their commitment and engagement with the programme.

The EAHS affirmed that the forum marks the beginning of a series of specialised initiatives and programs it plans to implement in the near future, in support of efforts to preserve the history and heritage associated with Arabian horses and reinforce its position as an integral part of Emirati national identity and cultural heritage.