World Bank Group approves US$200 mn in additional financing to help Colombia recover from earthquake

WASHINGTON, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) – The World Bank Group has approved US$200 million in additional financing to help Colombia respond to and recover from the earthquake that struck the country on August 10.

The financing complements the Development Policy Loan with a Catastrophe Deferred Drawdown Option (Cat DDO) for Disaster Risk Management, approved in February 2025 and already fully disbursed. It expands budget support to help the Government assist affected communities and respond rapidly and effectively to large-scale adverse events.

''This additional financing from the World Bank demonstrates confidence in Colombia and in the Government's ability to respond responsibly during difficult times. We appreciate this support, which will provide additional resources to assist communities affected by the earthquake,'' said Miguel Gómez Martínez, Colombia's Minister of Finance and Public Credit.

'The operation will provide rapid budget support to address reconstruction needs following the earthquake while continuing to strengthen Colombia's disaster risk management and disaster risk financing frameworks.

''The operation strengthens Colombia's financial capacity to respond to disasters. It will help ensure that resources reach affected communities quickly and that institutions have the tools needed to support recovery efforts,'' said World Bank Group Representative in Colombia Juan Martínez Álvarez.