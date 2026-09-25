UAE athletics team reaches men’s 400m final at Aichi–Nagoya 2026 Asian Games

NAGOYA, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE national team duo Suleiman Abdulrahman and Emmanuel Bamidele delivered impressive performances in the men’s 400m heats at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026.

Suleiman clocked 45.89 seconds to win his heat, while Bamidele recorded 45.76 seconds, the fastest time across the three heats, to secure his place in the final.

UAE national teams continued their participation in the Games, with shooting duo Ghaya Shuhail and Mohammed Saleh combining for 560 points in the qualification round of the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Shuhail scored 276 points and Saleh 284, with the UAE finishing 18th in a highly competitive field.

In esports, the UAE team’s campaign ended in the Fighting Games quarter-finals following a 3–1 defeat to Saudi Arabia. The team, comprising Abdullah Al Muhairi, Mohammed Al Banna and Sultan Taheri, had advanced to the quarter-finals after competing in Group Two.

In weightlifting, Bashayer Al Ahbabi recorded a total of 110kg in the women’s 57kg category, lifting 50kg in the snatch and 60kg in the clean and jerk to finish seventh overall.

Mai Al Madani recorded a total of 159kg in the women’s 61kg category, with 73kg in the snatch and 86kg in the clean and jerk, to finish second in Group Two.

The UAE swimming team concluded its participation at the Games, with Mohammed Al Yamahi clocking 2:17.99 in the men’s 200m backstroke and Omar Al Hammadi recording 30.64 seconds in the men’s 50m breaststroke.

In equestrian, the UAE dressage team finished sixth overall in the team final with a total of 197.442 points, in a competition featuring nine nations and 45 horse-and-rider combinations.

The UAE was represented by Ali Khalfan Al Jahouririding Lotus-S, Bianca Schütz riding Le Grand Ayden HB, Mohamed Jassim Alserkal riding Zen Liquidity, and Natalie Lankester riding Tesla DXB.

Al Jahouri recorded the UAE’s highest score at 67.030%, while also achieving an international personal best at Prix St-Georges level. Bianca Schütz scored 66.647%, Mohamed Jassim Alserkal 63.765%, and Natalie Lankester 60.824%.

The three highest scores counted towards the final team standings, giving the UAE an aggregate of 197.442 points and sixth place overall.

The UAE’s participation in Tokyo marks another important step in the development of dressage in the country.

As part of efforts to support the national teams and strengthen communication with athletes Shihab Ahmed Mohamed Abdulrahim AlFaheem, UAE Ambassador to Japan; Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the UAE Olympic Committee; Dr Nasser Al Tamimi, Board Member of the UAE Olympic Committee; Abdulmohsen Fahad Al Dossari, Board Member of the UAE Football Association; and Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the UAE Olympic Committee, visited the UAE national jiu-jitsu team’s training camp in Tokyo ahead of its participation in the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026.

During the visit, the delegation reviewed the progress of the team’s training programme and the athletes’ readiness ahead of the start of competition. They also met with the coaching and administrative staff and the national team athletes, and checked on the preparations and arrangements for the team’s participation.

The officials reaffirmed their support for the national team athletes and wished them every success in delivering their best performances during the competition, reflecting the continued development of UAE jiu-jitsu and its presence on the continental stage.

China continued to lead the medal table at the Asian Games Aichi–Nagoya 2026 with 157 medals — 97 gold, 36 silver and 24 bronze. Japan followed with 113 medals — 27 gold, 42 silver and 44 bronze — while South Korea ranked third with 64 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze.