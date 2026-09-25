19,600 students in Abu Dhabi lead peer-driven content to address tobacco and nicotine products

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Students across Abu Dhabi schools have produced 346 creative pieces, from short videos and podcasts to digital designs and social media content, delivering messages they crafted themselves on the risks of tobacco and nicotine product use in ways that resonate directly with their peers.

The work was developed as part of the “Youth Voices for a Tobacco-Free Future” initiative, which engaged more than 19,600 students across 96 schools. Through the initiative, students led the awareness effort by creating content that reflects their perspectives and translates their understanding into messages capable of influencing their school communities.

Mohammed Asaad Fathi Alnahhhal from Ibn Sina School said: “Participating in this initiative helped me better understand the harmful effects of smoking and the importance of making healthy choices from a young age. It was inspiring to use creativity to share an important message with other students and encourage a smoke-free future.”

A student at Al Falah Private Academy, Abdulrhman Faisal Saleh Ahmed, added: “Through our participation, we learned how small actions and positive messages can make a difference in building a healthier community. It was powerful to see how creating our own content about tobacco and nicotine helped our peers truly understand the risks and encouraged them to make healthier choices for themselves and others.”

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, the initiative reflects a shift in health communication, moving from top-down messaging to youth-led engagement, where students shape the message, define how it is delivered, and influence one another in their own voice.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Omniyat Al Hajeri, Executive Director of Community Health at ADPHC, said: “Peer influence has long shaped adolescent choices, and it is often the most powerful driver of their health behaviour. With this campaign, we are seeing youth-led influence in action. By empowering students to craft and share their own authentic messages about the risks of tobacco and nicotine, we are establishing a powerful catalyst for positive change. Within the youth community, this approach makes critical health information more personal and transforms students into advocates for wellbeing amongst their peers, allowing us to foster a more resilient, health-conscious generation throughout Abu Dhabi.”

The initiative featured a recognition ceremony celebrating the most impactful student contributions. Entries were selected based on creativity, strength of message, and peer impact and reach. The winning entries will also be announced and shared with the wider community through the official media and social media platforms of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

This approach highlights a growing shift toward peer-driven communication models, where influence comes from within the target group itself, supporting more sustainable behaviour change and helping reduce the uptake of tobacco and nicotine products.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre continues to support this direction through preventive initiatives that engage the community and position youth as key contributors to building a healthier future, in line with national efforts to reduce tobacco and nicotine product use.