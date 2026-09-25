shipping faces direct impacts of wider geopolitical tensions and conflict: IMO

LONDON, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The international maritime community marked World Maritime Day on 24 September as shipping faces the direct impacts of wider geopolitical tensions and conflict. The IMO Headquarters in London illuminated in blue, symbolising the global commitment to turning policy into practice.

Merchant ships have been attacked in multiple conflict zones – from the Strait of Hormuz to the Black Sea and Sea of Azov – resulting in the deaths of dozens of innocent seafarers, and the disruption of global trade and critical supply chains.

Against this backdrop, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) highlighted the importance of upholding and implementing the international regulatory framework that keeps shipping safe, secure and efficient, while protecting the people who work at sea.

In his official message to mark the day, IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said: “This year's World Maritime Day theme, ‘From Policy to Practice: Powering Maritime Excellence’, recognises the reality that regulations will deliver safer, more resilient, and cleaner shipping when they are implemented worldwide.

“Implementation must make a difference where it matters most - for the people working at sea. Seafarers come first. Always.”

''With at least 80% of international trade moving by sea, maritime shipping keeps our world afloat. For nearly eight decades, countries have worked together to develop conventions and codes that make global seafaring more efficient, fair, sustainable and safe.''

''With collective action by governments, labour groups and the private sector, we can go even further. Together, let us ensure maritime excellence – and safer, more resilient seas for all,'' he said.

The World Maritime Day theme spans 2026 and 2027, allowing Member States and partners to focus on turning global policy decisions into practical outcomes.

This includes translating IMO regulations into national legislation, strengthening enforcement, and enhancing training.