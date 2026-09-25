UAE delegation highlights priorities on second day of 81st Session of United Nations General Assembly

NEW YORK, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates’ delegation participated in several key, high-level meetings on the second day of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 81).

Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, addressed the Asia Society’s audience of business leaders, diplomats, journalists, and current and former government officials, in a discussion with the Honorable Dr. Kevin Rudd AC, Global President and CEO of the Asia Society.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, attended the ‘Multiply Possibility High-Level Event: A New Era for Education Financing’ for the Global Partnership for Education, an initiative co-led by Italy and Nigeria, at which she highlighted efforts to mobilize resources for the world's leading multilateral education fund.

Additionally, Al Hashimy attended a High-Level Briefing for the Board of Peace, where she reiterated the UAE’s support for the Board of Peace’s efforts to fully implement the Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, and underscored the UAE’s commitment to international cooperation.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, met with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright to review UAE-US energy ties and discuss opportunities to further strengthen cooperation across the sector.

Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, participated in the Office of Development Affairs Roundtable, which convened senior leaders to advance dialogue on development cooperation and international partnerships.

Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, attended the High-Level Meeting side event ‘Preparedness that Protects’, which was focused on strengthening pandemic preparedness through resilient health systems and the continuity of essential health care services.

Also, Al Sayegh attended the GAVI Leap Dialogue High-Level side event, joining global health leaders to advance dialogue on vaccine equity, health system strengthening, and accelerating immunisation for the world’s most vulnerable communities.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, attended the Sixth Summit of the International Crimea Platform, which reaffirmed the central role of the UN in the protection of international peace and security and the fundamental principles of international law, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political independence of states.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, participated in the High-Level Roundtable Meeting on the Situation in the Republic of Sudan, convened by the African Union Permanent Observer Mission and the U.S. Mission on behalf of the Quintet and the Quad, where he reiterated the UAE’s support for an urgent and unconditional humanitarian truce and a return to a peace process leading to a civilian-led government.

Also, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan and Maqsoud Kruse, Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Countering Extremism & Terrorism, participated in the Call to Action for Palestinian Children in the West Bank and Gaza. During his remarks, Kruse emphasised the importance of unhindered humanitarian access and the full protection of civilians under international humanitarian law.

Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, delivered remarks at the Ministerial Meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at the Permanent Mission of Singapore, reaffirming the strategic importance of the GCC-ASEAN partnership in advancing shared regional and global priorities.

Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, attended the 19th Ministerial Meeting of the Global Governance Group (3G) where the United States, in its capacity as president of the Group of 20 (G20) updated the 3G on outcomes from key G20 meetings to date. The 3G members and the United States also had a substantive discussion on formulating and implementing policies for building national AI capabilities.