Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chief Justice of ADGM Courts

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has received The Right Honourable Lord Patrick Hodge, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, which oversee the financial free zone on Al Maryah and Al Reem Islands in Abu Dhabi and have jurisdiction over civil, commercial and employment disputes.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the importance of continuing to adopt the latest technological solutions to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of ADGM Courts’ judicial system, and of further developing regulatory and legislative frameworks in line with global best practices and standards.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed noted that these efforts will further strengthen the principles of transparency and governance, support Abu Dhabi’s competitiveness as an international financial and business centre, and reinforce an ideal investment environment that meets the needs of companies and investors while fostering growth and innovation.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development and Chairman of ADGM.