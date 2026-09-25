SINF captivates visitors with interactive heritage workshops

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Visitors to the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF) expressed great delight in participating in the workshops and accompanying events, noting that these activities offered enriching, interactive experiences combining knowledge with enjoyment, while opening broad avenues to explore traditional crafts, arts, folklore, and various facets of cultural heritage.

The workshops drew significant interest and enthusiastic engagement from visitors—particularly children and school students—who found them to be a space for learning, participation, and discovering heritage through innovative and captivating methods.

The forum’s workshops and activities were diverse, encompassing Emirati crafts, community awareness, volunteer work, arts, and educational programmes, alongside performances and interactive experiences that brought to life traditional tales and themes of friendship and cross-cultural connection.

Anwar Ahmed Al-Salami, Director of the Emirati Crafts Centre at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, emphasised that the Centre’s participation provided a valuable opportunity to connect with researchers, storytellers, and participants from various countries, while showcasing Emirati crafts as an integral part of the national identity. It was noted that the Centre’s workshops introduced visitors to various Emirati crafts—such as Talli—and enabled direct dialogue with craftswomen, allowing participants to learn about the intricacies of the craft, how to master it, and the stories associated with it; the level of engagement with these workshops was described as significant and remarkable.

Shaikha Al Serkal from the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work explained that the Award’s participation focused on raising awareness about the culture of volunteering through interactive activities and educational materials—including stories, magazines, and bookmarks distributed to children free of charge. She highlighted the impressive turnout and engagement at the Award’s pavilion.

Meanwhile, First Assistant Mohammed Mousa from the Security Media Department (Traffic Awareness Branch) of the Sharjah Police stated that their participation included programmes raising awareness about traffic safety and the dangers of drugs, alongside topics related to Al-Sana’ (traditional Emirati etiquette) and community values.

He noted that the audience showed great engagement with the awareness messages presented.

The educational programme sections at the Arab Heritage Centre offer a range of interactive events and activities, including a mosaic-making workshop. This provides children with an artistic and educational experience that combines skill, creativity, and hands-on learning.

The Commerce and Development Authority is also participating in the forum with the "Smile" workshop, designed for children. Additionally, the Authority is showcasing its publications in both Arabic and English, allowing visitors of all ages to explore them, amidst a remarkable turnout and enthusiastic engagement from children in the various workshops and activities.

Mohammed Issa Al-Khaja, from the Centers and External Branches Department at the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, noted that the "Friends' Journey" area is attracting significant interest—particularly from younger age groups—thanks to an experience that combines learning and interaction while highlighting the values of friendship and communication. He pointed out that the event venue features several specialised pavilions and zones, including areas dedicated to workshops, traditional crafts, and the Sharjah Cultural Heritage Award, alongside folk art groups performing throughout the forum.

In the same context, Mohamed Sadek, Director of the Arab Heritage Archive Foundation (Egypt), expressed his delight at participating in the 26th edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum.

He highlighted the high level of engagement at the event, noting the enthusiastic response from visitors, heritage enthusiasts, and school students alike. These diverse contributions reflect the commitment of the 26th Sharjah International Narrator Forum to presenting heritage as a living, evolving experience—one that transcends mere display to foster interaction, participation, and learning, while opening windows for new generations to discover the stories, crafts, arts, and values that shape the memory and identity of peoples.