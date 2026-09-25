EDGE, TKMS explore collaboration on underwater protection, surveillance capability

MUNICH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE Group and TKMS AG & Co. KGaA (TKMS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) within the framework of the state visit of the United Arab Emirates to Germany.

The MoU is a part of an initiative agreed by the German government and the UAE for a closer cooperation in the area of defence and security and aims to explore the joint development of underwater surveillance and protection capabilities.

Under the MoU, EDGE and TKMS intend to evaluate opportunities towards establishing an integrated multi-system approach for underwater security and to thereby strengthen the maritime defense capabilities of both partners.

The MoU was signed in Munich, during the UAE state visit to Germany, by Miguel Ángel López Borrego, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TKMS, and Omar Al Zaabi, President – Commercial at EDGE.

Hamad Al Marar Managing Director and CEO, EDGE, said, “The security of the maritime domain is fundamental to the UAE's national and economic resilience, and the demands placed on it are growing. EDGE is working to build the sovereign capability to meet them, working with partners such as TKMS whose expertise strengthens what we deliver.”

Oliver Burkhard, CEO of TKMS, said, "We welcome the initiative of the German government and the UAE to strengthen cooperation in the defence and security areas. TKMS’s long-standing partnership with the UAE represents a solid foundation for our joint commitment. This cooperation will strengthen underwater surveillance and defence capabilities in the long term – an important contribution given the current security situation. TKMS is committed to continuing its long-standing engagement in the UAE and contributing to the further development of the national security architecture."

Integration of multiple platforms and sensor systems could provide the basis for establishing a comprehensive situational picture, providing a solution for the variety and complexity of maritime threats. In this context the parties intend to explore how TKMS platform capabilities, complemented by EDGE systems competences, could contribute to enabling a suitable and effective surveillance and protection solution.