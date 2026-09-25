Vantage Point Editions brings together 100 photographic works by UAE-based photographers

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation presents Vantage Point Editions, a new programme taking place from 25th to 27th September 2026 at the Photography Gallery in conjunction with Vantage Point, the Foundation’s biennial open-call photography exhibition.

Offering an opportunity to discover and collect photographic prints, Vantage Point Editions celebrates the diverse practices of 20 UAE-based photographers. Together, the photographers will present 100 works at the three-day event, which will be available for purchase.

Over the course of three days, the Photography Gallery will serve as a hub for the local photography community, bringing together artists, practitioners, collectors and audiences through talks, workshops and pop-up studios.

An endeavour to support the work of local photographers, Vantage Point Editions offers an opportunity to encounter photographic practices spanning a range of approaches and perspectives.

The programme also reflects Sharjah Art Foundation’s ongoing commitment to creating platforms for artists and practitioners and fostering spaces for learning, exchange and community.