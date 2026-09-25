Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub receives delegation from China’s Innovation Academy for Microsatellites

SHARJAH, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Director of the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub (SSAH) at the University of Sharjah, received a delegation from the Innovation Academy for Microsatellites of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The Chinese institution specialises in the development and design of small satellites and space technologies and in providing related technical solutions and services.

The visit aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two sides, discuss the technical aspects of satellite projects being developed by SSAH, and exchange expertise and knowledge in areas of mutual interest. It began with a meeting between the two sides, during which the guest delegation presented its experience, technical capabilities and key specialised satellite technologies.

The delegation was also introduced to the satellite laboratory at the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub and its principal current and future projects.

During the meeting, the two sides also explored prospects for joint cooperation and future opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise, support the Chinese academy’s projects and advance its direction in the space and astronomy sector.

Prof. Al Naimiy emphasised the importance of the visit in strengthening international cooperation and the exchange of expertise in the space sector.

He noted that the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub is committed to exploring opportunities for collaboration and partnerships with specialised regional and international institutions. Such partnerships, he said, support the hub’s efforts in scientific research, development and innovation; promote knowledge exchange; build capacity and expertise; and support future projects in space science, technology and astronomy.

The visit, additionally, included a tour of several SSAH’s facilities, where the delegation learned about the scientific and technical capabilities available at the hub, as well as its projects and initiatives in space science and astronomy.

The delegation also attended an astronomy presentation at the Sharjah Planetarium and learned about its role in promoting scientific culture and expanding knowledge of space science and astronomy.