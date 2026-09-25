UAE expresses solidarity with Kazakhstan, conveys condolences over victims of naval training exercise

ABU DHABI, 25th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the Republic of Kazakhstan following an incident in which a number of military personnel drowned during a naval training exercise in the Caspian Sea, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its solidarity and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of Kazakhstan and its people over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.