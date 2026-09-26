Abdullah bin Zayed attends inaugural UAE Investment Majlis in New York

NEW YORK, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the inaugural UAE Investment Majlis, jointly hosted by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Investment on the sidelines of the 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The Majlis brought together senior government officials, global decision-makers, prominent investors, business executives and thought leaders for forward-looking exchanges on emerging economic issues and strategic investment priorities.

Inspired by the traditional Emirati Majlis as a forum for open dialogue and consensus-building, the UAE Investment Majlis provided a setting for candid engagement on common economic interests.

The 2026 edition was held under the theme "Resilient Supply Chains and Smart Logistics", highlighting prospects across multimodal transport, infrastructure, digital trade, AI-enabled logistics, trade facilitation, ports and logistics hubs and related initiatives.

The Majlis also showcased the UAE's investment ecosystem and business environment, while supporting stronger economic diplomacy through public-private engagement. It aimed to foster greater economic cooperation across countries, connect investors with high-potential opportunities and reinforce the UAE's role as a trusted global investment partner.

The agenda covered major global connectivity initiatives, including the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and Pax Silica, and their contribution to international trade, resilient supply chains and sustainable economic growth.

The event featured ministerial dialogue, investment promotion and business networking, enabling participants to identify areas for collaboration and explore prospective investment opportunities.

Through the UAE Investment Majlis, the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Investment established a platform for building synergies across governments, businesses and investment communities, facilitating connections between stakeholders and opening new pathways for future investment flows.