Portugal invests €420 million to expand urban transport

LISBON, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Government of Portugal has approved a total investment of approximately €420 million to extend the Porto Metro to the centre of Gondomar and to extend the metro and metrobus lines to Trofa, the Minister of the Presidency announced.

The Minister of Environment and Energy, Maria da Graça Carvalho, said that this funding will be "largely ensured by the Environmental Fund, and another part by the Sustainable 2030, which is from the Cohesion Fund" of the European Union.

Maria da Graça Carvalho highlighted that "unfortunately, in Portugal, it is still the transport sector that has the most CO2 emissions, and it is there that more than half of the Environmental Fund, which is about €1 billion per year, is applied."