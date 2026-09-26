British Prime Minister rules out early general election

LONDON, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has insisted he is not tempted to call an early general election, arguing it would throw "the country into a backward-looking process".

During a round of BBC interviews ahead of Labour's annual conference, the prime minister said his focus was on helping people with the cost of living and supporting businesses.

Recent polling has suggested Labour's position has improved since Burnham replaced Sir Keir Starmer in Downing Street in July, although Reform UK and the Conservatives are not far behind.

An early general election could give Burnham a mandate of his own and free him from commitments made in Labour's 2024 manifesto. The next general election must be held by August 2029.

Asked by ITV Calendar if the next election would be in 2029, he replied: "Yes, that's when the next election will be.

"All of this speculation on an early election, I can knock that dead."