Sharjah Safari Run returns for fourth edition on October 4

SHARJAH, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Sports Council is preparing to host the fourth edition of the Sharjah Safari Run on Sunday, October 4th, in partnership with local sponsors and organisers.

Building on the strong turnout of past events, this year's race coincides with the opening of the fifth season at Sharjah Safari, one of the emirate's premier tourist attractions.

Designed for runners of all ages and skill levels, the event features four distinct race categories: 10km, 5km, 3km, and 1km. Organizers have set a target of 600 participants.

The morning event will begin with sequential kickoffs starting at 6:15 AM and wrap up by 9:00 AM. All participants will receive a commemorative medal, and special honors will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.