Q Mobility named Strategic Partner of LIVEX 2026

ABU DHABI, 26th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Q Mobility has announced its participation as a Strategic Partner of the inaugural LIVEX 2026 Livability & Investment Exhibition, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 29 September to 1 October 2026. The event brings together government and private sector leaders, investors, experts and innovators from around the world to explore the future of cities and advance quality of life.

The partnership reflects Q Mobility’s commitment to supporting global platforms that bring together stakeholders to shape the future of cities. It also reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for urban innovation and sustainable development, while supporting its people-centered approach to future planning, where infrastructure and investment contribute to better quality of life for individuals and communities.

Through its participation in LIVEX 2026, Q Mobility is highlighting its vision for the role of mobility in enhancing quality of life, drawing on its expertise in managing and developing mobility, parking and road toll systems, and leveraging technology, data and digital solutions to deliver a more seamless, efficient and connected experience.

The company is also highlighting the importance of developing human-centric mobility systems that keep pace with rapid urban growth and contribute to building more connected and sustainable cities.

Mohamed Karmastaji, Chief Executive Officer of Q Mobility, said: “Quality of life starts with the way we experience everyday life, and mobility plays an important role. When people can move easily and reach their destinations and services more efficiently, we are not just improving mobility, we are helping create a more livable city that better serves its residents and visitors.''

He added: “As a Strategic Partner at LIVEX 2026, we have an opportunity to contribute to the conversation around the future of cities and the role of mobility in improving quality of life. We look forward to sharing expertise with partners across sectors and turning ideas into practical initiatives and integrated solutions that make mobility smarter, more efficient and sustainable.''

As part of its participation, Q Mobility will sign several Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with partners from different sectors to strengthen collaboration, share expertise, and develop joint initiatives in smart mobility, digital transformation and urban services. This step reflects the company’s commitment to building strategic partnerships that support a more integrated mobility ecosystem and create opportunities to develop new solutions and services that respond to the evolving needs of cities and communities.